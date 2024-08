Authorities are investigating a body found in a pond in Easthampton, Massachusetts on Friday.

The Northwestern District Attorney's Office says the body was found at around 4:30 p.m. in the Lower Mill Pond.

The man found was identified as 22-year-old Rodney Yakson of Easthampton, who had been reported missing since August 13.

The body was found by a man and his son who were fishing in the area, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.