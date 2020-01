Maine State Police say a body has been found in a home that was destroyed by fire in Fort Fairfield.

Spokesman Steve McCausland says investigators found the body in the basement Monday night and believe it's the 90-year-old homeowner, Dawn Findlen, who lived in the home alone.

Fire investigators say the cause of the blaze is undetermined due to the severity of the fire. The fire was discovered early Monday morning by a neighbor who called 911.