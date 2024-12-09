Body found in Maine is that of Virginia man killed by gunshot, police say

Maine

Maine State Police say they are investigating the homicide of William Nathaniel Robinson of Austinville, Virginia, who was found dead near the Schmid Land Preserve in Edgecomb last week

Authorities investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a Maine nature preserve last week now say he was shot to death.

A hunter called 911 Tuesday morning after finding the body near the Schmid Land Preserve in Edgecomb. On Monday, Maine State Police said the body had been identified as that of 34-year-old William Nathaniel Robinson of Austinville, Virginia.

An autopsy determined Robinson had died from a gunshot wound, with the manner of death being ruled homicide.

Police said Robinson had recently been staying at an Edgecomb home.

Authorities have not announced any arrests, but said there was no known danger to the public.

The case remains under investigation.

