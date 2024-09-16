Body found in river near Maine park, police say

Maine State Police said they are investigating after a body was found in a river in Falmouth over the weekend.

Falmouth police were called to the Presumpscot River adjacent to Walton Park at 11:49 a.m. Saturday for a report of a suspicious object. When they arrived, they said they determined the object to be the deceased body of an adult male.

A Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called in to investigate.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy was performed. Identification of the body and the manner and cause of death are still pending.

There is no known danger to the public, state police said.

Anyone with information they think could assist in the investigation is asked to call Maine State Police Major Crimes South at 207-624-7076.