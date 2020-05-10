Local

Massachusetts State Police

Body Found in West Roxbury Swamp: State Police

The body, believed to be an adult female, was discovered in a swampy, wooded area near the Enneking Parkway.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A body was found in a swampy area of a state reservation in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood, Massachusetts State Police announced Sunday night.

State and local authorities responded to the Stony Brook Reservation around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a passerby reported finding human remains.

The body, believed to be an adult female, was discovered in a wooded area near the Enneking Parkway.

Detectives were working to identify the body Sunday night. The state medical examiner is conducting a post-mortem examination.

The cause and manner of death is pending as part of the ongoing investigation. 

No further information is being released at this time. 

