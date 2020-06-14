Local

death investigation

Body Found Near Boston’s Franklin Park

The body was found at 17 Jewish War Veterans Drive, Boston police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A dead body has been found near Boston's biggest park, police say.

Boston police received a call at 2:45 p.m. Sunday for a reported body found at 17 Jewish War Veterans Drive, near Franklin Park, and in close proximity to the William J. Devine Golf Course and the Franklin Park Zoo.

Pictures from the scene show several officers standing near a wooded area that is marked with crime scene tape.

Local

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

coronavirus 2 hours ago

48 More Coronavirus Deaths in Mass., 208 New Cases

Officials did not immediately release any further information.

There is an active death investigation underway, and police are still on scene.

NBC10 Boston and necn have a crew on scene, as well, and we will provide more information when it becomes available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

death investigationBoston
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us