Body found on campus of private school in central Maine

A body was found on the campus of a private school in central Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The news outlet reported that the body was found at Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield on Tuesday by maintenance workers.

The employees called 911 and emergency crews responded to the school. Authorities said they don't believe there is a threat to the public or school.

A school spokesperson called the situation a "tragic occurrence," and said that the town's police department was investigating the death.

Maine Central Institute is a private school, and serves as the secondary school for Pittsfield, Burnham and Detroit — students attend, though, from many other towns, state and countries.