Body of Missing Seekonk Man Found: Bristol DA

The man was initially reported missing on Friday

By Alec Greaney

A man reported missing in Seekonk on Friday has been found dead, authorities confirmed Saturday.

Searchers discovered the body around 3 p.m. Saturday near Gammino Pond and the Seekonk Public Library, in the area of 410 Newman Ave, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said.

The Seekonk man was initially reported missing Friday, and the search began around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Seekonk police.

Authorities do no currently suspect foul play, but an investigation is ongoing.

Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) Search and Rescue Unit, as well as the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and Massachusetts Environmental Police, conducted the search for the missing man.

