Body of Boy Missing Since Weekend Recovered in Mass. River: DA

The body of a 10-year-old boy who went missing with another boy over the weekend in Chicopee, Massachusetts, has been recovered, according to the Hampden District Attorney's office, ending a dayslong search.

The boy was found in the Chicopee River early Tuesday afternoon by public safety workers and dive teams, the district attorney's office told Masslive.com.

The boy and his 11-year-old cousin had gone to play in the woods Saturday afternoon and were reported missing at about 1 p.m. when they did not return home, police had said in a Facebook post.

The older boy, who lived in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was pulled from the river by firefighters and taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield before being flown to Boston Children's Hospital. He died Sunday, according to authorities.

It appears the boys had ventured onto the ice on the river, authorities said. Their names have not been made public.