Body of Mass. airman killed in Osprey crash returning home

The body of an airman killed after a U.S. Air Force Osprey crashed during a training mission off Japan last month is returning to western Massachusetts on Friday, according to city officials.

U.S. Air Force member Jacob "Jake" Galliher, a Pittsfield native, will be arriving at Westover Air Force Base at about 3:15 p.m., wrote the city of Pittsfield in a Facebook post on Thursday.

There will be a procession that will travel on the Massachusetts Turnpike to downtown Lee and then through Lenox via Walker Street, wrote Pittsfield officials. The route will continue to Pittsfield through Route 7 to Park Square.

The procession will pass by Taconic High School, where Galliher graduated in 2017, and will end at Dury Funeral Home on Bradford Street.

Only invited guests and authorized personnel will be allowed to drive in the procession, noted the city. The public can pay their respects by lining up along the streets at 5:15 p.m. in Lee and 5:45 p.m. in Pittsfield.

The Pittsfield Police Department said Galliher leaves behind a wife and two sons, a 2-year-old and a 6-week-old, "as well as his loving family in Lanesborough."

The CV-22B Osprey carrying eight American service members crashed on Nov. 29 off Yakushima island during the training mission, killing all eight.

The Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but during flight it can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster like an airplane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.