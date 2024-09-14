New Hampshire

Body of Mass. man found in NH lake

The man has been identified as John Quinlan, 77, of East Weymouth, Mass.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NH Fish and Game/Twitter

A man's body was recovered from a lake in Bristol, New Hampshire, after a paddle boarder spotted it and called police Saturday morning.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol say they are investigating the man's death after troopers were first notified around 11:09 a.m. about a possible body in Newfound Lake, near Lakeside Road.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded, located and removed the body of an adult male, later identified as 77-year-old John Quinlan, of East Weymouth, Massachusetts, a public information officer said.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of death; an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Joshua Dirth at Joshua.E.Dirth@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2115.

