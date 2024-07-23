Rhode Island

Body of missing fisherman pulled from water in RI

The man's body was found in the water near the Portsmouth town line, fire officials said

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

The body of a missing fisherman was pulled from the water in Middletown, Rhode Island, on Monday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The body was found near Pebble Beach just after 6 p.m., the Middletown Fire Department said, where he was believed to be fishing on rocks.

Family members of the fisherman called firefighters asking for help, according to WJAR.

The man's body was found in the water near the Portsmouth town line, fire officials said.

The fisherman's name or the cause of death wasn't immediately released.

