Body of New Hampshire Drowning Victim Located

The body of a man who fell overboard and drowned while boating on Lake Winnipesaukee in Laconia, New Hampshire, was found Friday morning, officials said.

At 9:19 a.m. on Friday, members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Team recovered the body of Steven Brown, 48, of Meredith, New Hampshire.

Brown was going to throw the anchor into the water when he slipped and fell off a boat on Thursday, eyewitnesses on the boat said. Brown went underwater immediately and did not resurface, officials said.

Maine fire and rescue personnel and marine patrol responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Thursday, and the Fish and Game Dive Team joined the search about two hours later, officials said. When Brown was not located by 10 p.m., authorities paused the search until Friday morning.