Body of Woman Recovered From Pond in Northern Rhode Island

The woman's name has not been released, nor has a cause of death

By Matt Fortin

WJAR

A woman's body was recovered from a partially frozen pond in northern Rhode Island on Sunday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

A police investigation has been launched.

First responders were at Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville at around 11 a.m., and were on scene for hours as the woman's body was recovered, WJAR reported.

The Harrisville Fire Department reportedly found the body partially submerged in the water at a fishing area.

Along with local police and fire, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management was on scene during the recovery.

The woman's name has not been released, nor has a cause of death.

An investigation remained underway.

