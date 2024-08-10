Body pulled from Charles River

An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Charles River Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Police say they responded around 9:30 a.m. to reports of a body floating in the river.

Troopers, detectives, crime scene services, and the marine unit were all on scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

An investigation by Middlesex State Police detectives and the chief medical examiner is ongoing.