Body Found in Merrimack River in Andover

Andover police confirmed a response to the River Road area around 3 p.m. for a reported body in the river.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Officials are investigating after a body was pulled from the Merrimack River in Andover, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

A male's body was recovered from the river in the area of 400 River Road in the town, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said in a release.

The identity, and cause and manner of death are still under investigation, the DA said. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Essex State police detectives, Andover police and Massachusetts State Police units are investigating.

