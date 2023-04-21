Local

Maine

Body Recovered from Presumpscot River in Falmouth, Maine

The body has not yet been identified, officials said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

News Center Maine

A body was recovered Thursday evening from the Presumpscot River in Falmouth, Maine.

Falmouth police and fire crews responded to the Gray Road bridge around 6:30 p.m. after a person fishing in the river off Gray Road noticed the body in a small inlet, affiliate News Center Maine reported.

Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride told News Center Maine that the body was "badly decomposed and [had] been there for quite some time."

The medical examiner's office will identify the body and help officials determine how it ended up in the river.

No other information was immediately available.

