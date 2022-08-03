Body Recovered From Water at Boston's Carson Beach

Officials recovered a body from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday.

Massachusetts State Police confirm they received a call for a body floating in the water at Carson Beach. Troopers responded to Mother's Rest Area, as did the Boston Fire Department, and a body was located.

The Boston Fire Department pulled the body from the water, state police said, and the person has been confirmed dead.

Very few details were provided, including any information identifying the individual or what may have happened in the incident. State police referred additional inquiries to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.