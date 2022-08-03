Local

Carson Beach

Body Recovered From Water at Boston's Carson Beach

The Boston Fire Department pulled the body from the water, state police said, and the person has been confirmed dead

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Mark Garfinkel

Officials recovered a body from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday.

Massachusetts State Police confirm they received a call for a body floating in the water at Carson Beach. Troopers responded to Mother's Rest Area, as did the Boston Fire Department, and a body was located.

The Boston Fire Department pulled the body from the water, state police said, and the person has been confirmed dead.

Very few details were provided, including any information identifying the individual or what may have happened in the incident. State police referred additional inquiries to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Carson BeachMassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceBoston Fire Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us