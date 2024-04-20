Body uncovered by debris-cleaning machine in Lowell river

A man's body was recovered from the Concord River in Lowell, Massachusetts on Saturday after a machine freed it from debris, authorities said.

The body appeared to have been submerged for an extended period of time, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, which didn't provide more information — the investigation remained in its early stages Saturday.

The body was dredged to the surface of the river by a machine used to clean debris from the water, prosecutors said, leading police to be called Saturday afternoon. More information about how the man died or who he was wasn't immediately available.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was due to investigate who the person was and how he was killed, prosecutors said.