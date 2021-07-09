Bodycam Footage From Wakefield Standoff Shown in Court

Police bodycam footage from the armed standoff that partially shut down Interstate 95 last weekend in Massachusetts was presented in court Friday.
A dangerousness hearing for six of the suspects incorporated bodycam video from a state trooper who encountered the Rise of the Moors on the highway in Wakefield Saturday.
Members of the group told police they were heading from Rhode Island to Maine for "training."
"We don't plan on making any unnecessary stops," one of the men said. "We have fuel in our truck. We're going to gas up so we can keep going through."
Six men were ordered to be held without bail Friday. Four more have hearings on Tuesday.