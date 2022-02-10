Local

Leicester

Boil Water Order Given in Leicester Following Main Break

The water is in the process of being restored, according to the town

By Jake Levin

Residents in parts of Leicester, Massachusetts have been given an order to boil their water at home due to a water main break in the area.

Following the break at 1149 Main Street in Leicester on Wednesday, the town's water supply district has ordered residents on the following streets to boil their water while the service is being restored:

  • Main Street from #1060 to #2000
  • Warren Ave
  • Gleason Way
  • Mechanic street from #1 to #28
  • Town Beach Road
  • Soojian Drive

The order is for safety precautions, the department said, for residents who lost water during the main break.

