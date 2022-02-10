Boil Water Order Given in Leicester Following Main Break

Residents in parts of Leicester, Massachusetts have been given an order to boil their water at home due to a water main break in the area.

Following the break at 1149 Main Street in Leicester on Wednesday, the town's water supply district has ordered residents on the following streets to boil their water while the service is being restored:

Main Street from #1060 to #2000

Warren Ave

Gleason Way

Mechanic street from #1 to #28

Town Beach Road

Soojian Drive

The order is for safety precautions, the department said, for residents who lost water during the main break.