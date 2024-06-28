Bomb squad called to Haverhill to investigate suspicious device at home

A bomb squad was called to a neighborhood in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Friday to investigate a suspicious, possibly incendiary, device.

Haverhill Police and Fire and responded to a home on Rosebud Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday and found the device, prompting them to call in the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the case after a traffic stop on Route 495 in Wrentham. State officials said they are not looking for any other suspects.

Few additional details were immediately available. Neighbors were cautioned to avoid the area while crews work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.