Bomb Squad Responds to Northeastern University Thursday Night to Investigate Threat

Northeastern University is back to normal Friday morning, after a bomb threat Thursday night sparked a shelter-in-place order to go into effect.
The bomb threat was called into Northeastern just nine days after a package exploded on campus. The Boston Police Department said this latest threat was called in just after 10:30 Thursday night.
Police asked people to stay away from the Curry Student Center, as well as Snell Quad. A shelter-in-place was put into effect for a time, but was eventually lifted. The all clear was given early Friday morning, after a response from BPD's bomb squad.
A Northeastern University employee was left with minor injuries last week, when an over-pressurized case delivered to the school exploded, prompting a large police presence. That man has since become the subject of an investigation after sources told NBC10 Boston it was being investigated as a possible hoax.
There's still no word on who may have called in this latest threat to Northeastern University.