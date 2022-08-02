Local

Bomb Threats At Multiple New Hampshire Colleges & Universities Under Investigation

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC

Authorities are investigating multiple bomb threats made to several colleges and universities across New Hampshire Tuesday, according to the state's Department of Safety.

Investigations said that on Tuesday morning 10 higher education institutions received a bomb threat made from the same phone number. It appears the caller, who could be from overseas, was using a fake number.

State officials said there is no evidence any of the threats are credible at this time. They did not name the specific institutions involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More New Hampshire news

cannabis Jul 30

How Long Will NH Stay ‘an Island in New England' Without Legal Marijuana?

Jul 28

Electric Rates Jump in NH

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us