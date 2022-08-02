Bomb Threats At Multiple New Hampshire Colleges & Universities Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating multiple bomb threats made to several colleges and universities across New Hampshire Tuesday, according to the state's Department of Safety.

Investigations said that on Tuesday morning 10 higher education institutions received a bomb threat made from the same phone number. It appears the caller, who could be from overseas, was using a fake number.

State officials said there is no evidence any of the threats are credible at this time. They did not name the specific institutions involved.

The investigation is ongoing.