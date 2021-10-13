‘Born Ready': One Mom's Journey of Support for Her Transgender Son

We are talking about transgender youth on the latest Mom2Mom, children often struggling with identities, an identity different from those the world sees.



According to the CDC, nearly 2% of high school students identify as transgender.



Mom of five Jodie Patterson said her son knew he was trans when he was just three years old.



Jodie decided to write about her journey to help other families and the result is her book, Born Ready: A True Story of a Boy Named Penelope.



She spoke to Mom2Mom's Maria Sansone about what we all need to learn, unlearn, and practice-- every day.



Watch the important interview above.

