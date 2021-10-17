Boston 10K for Women Hosts Talented Athletes, Inspiring Runners

There was a major 10K held in Boston Saturday morning, popular as both an elite world-class competition and a women's running event promoting health and fitness.

The Boston 10K for Women featured professionals and everyday runners hitting the pavement at the Boston Common in support of one another.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At 24 years old, Weini Kelate broke an American record for a women's only 10K. With a time of 31 minutes, 18 seconds, the Arizona-based professional runner took home a $9,000 first place prize.

When asked how it felt to cross the finish line, Kelati responded, "It was amazing, seeing the crowd when I make a turn, I was like all my friends, I have to make sure no one catches me.”

The race -- New England's largest all-women's sporting event and the second oldest road race in the United States -- featured some incredibly talented athletes. While there were elite runners crushing the historic course, not everyone was out there Saturday trying to win.

“I used to be bedridden and unable to walk, so to be able to do six miles in a race is really empowering,” said Page Gallivan, adding this race is a milestone in her weight-loss journey and her first ever 10K. "I was 480 pounds about six years ago, and I just made the life-changing decision to get healthy and here I am today, so.”

There were hundreds of women with hundreds of inspiring reasons why.

“I’m really excited because it’s one of the first races I’ve done post-pandemic, also post-cancer surgery, so I’m really excited,” Ilene Fabisch said.

At the finish line, women reassured each other that they're completers, not competers.

“Just great to see so many women out here together and running, it’s great,” Katie Jacobs said.

Athletes from five different countries participated in Saturday's race.