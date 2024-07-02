Boston prepares for July 4 celebration: ‘Safety is our top priority'

We are two days away from July 4, and in Boston, all eyes will be on the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular along the Esplanade.

However, a major point of concern, like any other large event, is safety. Officials have comprehensive safety plans in place, but everyone can get ready for the mad dash to the Hatch Shell — one of Boston's beloved traditions.

"Safety is our top priority," Rebecca Tepper, secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs, said during a press conference Tuesday.

Tepper says hundreds of thousands of people are expected at the Edward Hatch Memorial Shell to celebrate Independence Day, with a free show of music and fireworks.

"Safety and security are a shared responsibility," added Susan Terrey, deputy secretary of Public Safety. "Please remain aware of your surroundings and as always, if you see something, say something."

For those celebrating at home, Terry says to "please leave the fireworks to the professionals" and "please practice water safety, especially with your young children."

Massachusetts State Police interim Superintendent Col. John Mawn says troopers will be present Thursday to "ensure that everyone joining us for the program can do so safely."

He says the agency will "deploy a comprehensive, multi-layered security plan" with local, state and federal resources.

"Spectators will see a recognizable presence of sworn law enforcement professionals from our agencies in uniform," said Mawn. "Troopers will be ready to assist you in navigating checkpoints and getting you where you need to go."

Undercover officers and troopers will also be working through the day to "identify any potential threat," said Mawn.

"I ask anyone coming to please be courteous to one another, and make it a great day for families," he said.

The FBI Boston says they aren't aware of any specific or credible threat targeting the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

Officials are asking people to take public transit because several road closures will make driving in challenging.

Items such as alcohol, backpacks, cans, coolers on wheels, drones, glass containers, grills and weapons are prohibited.

Last year, despite a forecast of rain up to 4 inches per hour, over 12,800 wrist bands were sold for the oval and in the lagoon, crowds peaked at about 18,000 — not including hundreds of thousands who gathered elsewhere in the city.

Upcoming events include a flag raising ceremony and parade Thursday morning and the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

The MBTA is gearing up to accommodate more than a million people as celebrations continue throughout the week.

All MBTA trains, busses, ferries and other services will be free after 9:30 p.m. on July 4 to help the community get back home after celebrations.

Riders are being advised to plan their trips in advance and be aware of holiday service schedules.