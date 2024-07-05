1 dead, several others injured after multiple shootings in Boston

Despite the Fourth of July and the celebrations that came with it, it was a violent night in Boston, leaving one person dead and others hurt.

Homicide investigators were on scene Friday morning on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, where a person was shot just before 5:45 a.m. Friday, Boston police said.

NBC10 Boston

The victim has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

However, before that happened, in Roxbury, officers were called to a scene near on Shawmut Avenue near Ramsey Park shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name wasn't immediately released.

NBC10 Boston

Right around the same time, police were investigating a shooting on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain — not too far from the Jackson Square T station.

There, officers found three people that had been shot. All were taken to the hospital, but police say they have non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).