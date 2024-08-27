Car fire in O'Neil Tunnel snarls Boston rush hour traffic

By Matt Fortin

Working police lights
Getty Images

A car fire closed down a section of I-93 southbound in Boston's O'Neil Tunnel Tuesday afternoon as rush hour was getting underway.

The car fire was at exit 16A, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported shortly after 3:15 p.m.

By around 3:40 p.m., the left lane had opened up, MassDOT reported.

Massachusetts State Police reported that there was just one lane open on the southbound side of the tunnel, urging drivers to find alternate routes as first responders worked to clear the scene.

Everyone inside the car was reported to be safe.

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us