Asian business owners in Mass. face worsening conditions, report says

Tracy Nguyen, owner of the Vietnamese restaurant Pho Boston in Florence, started her business in 2019. A year later, the pandemic hit, bringing business to a near standstill.

Four years later, Nguyen says her business is certainly doing better than during the pandemic. But that doesn't mean it's thriving.

“My business is not busy,” she said simply.

Business sectors that are popular with Vietnamese and Korean business owners, such as restaurants and hotels, have faced a challenging year, according to a newly released report.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal