Asian business owners in Mass. face worsening conditions, report says

By Staff

Fields Corner in Dorchester is the site of the annual Night Market event, an event organized by Boston Little Saigon since 2022 intended to help struggling small business owners.

Tracy Nguyen, owner of the Vietnamese restaurant Pho Boston in Florence, started her business in 2019. A year later, the pandemic hit, bringing business to a near standstill.

Four years later, Nguyen says her business is certainly doing better than during the pandemic. But that doesn't mean it's thriving.

“My business is not busy,” she said simply.

Business sectors that are popular with Vietnamese and Korean business owners, such as restaurants and hotels, have faced a challenging year, according to a newly released report.

