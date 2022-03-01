Local

Boston

Boston Accent Ranked ‘Most Annoying' in U.S., Survey Finds

When it comes to the sexiest accent, Boston ranked number six out of 10

By Olessa Stepanova

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston accent was ranked as the most annoying in the U.S., according to a new survey, but it also ranked among the top 10 smartest and sexiest.

Preply, a Brookline-based online language learning platform, took a survey of more than 1,700 people across the country on the most loved and hated accents. The Boston accent came out on top as the most annoying, followed by the Midwestern accent.

When it comes to the sexiest accent, Boston ranked number six out of 10. The top spot was taken by the southern accent.

Boston also came in sixth place for the most trustworthy accent. The Midwestern accent took the number one spot for trustworthiness.

Bostonians scored higher for sounding smart, coming in at number four, with the New York accent taking the top spot.

More Boston stories

school safety 10 hours ago

Why Parents and Students Are Fighting for Walls and Doors at One Boston School

Boston 5 hours ago

Boston Health Officials to Meet Tuesday Over Ending Mask Mandates

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsaccentmost annoying
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us