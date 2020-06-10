Boston Announces Increased Outdoor Seating for Restaurants

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Wednesday that the city has approved over 200 requests by restaurants to temporarily expand their outdoor service into public spaces as part of Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan.

"Boston is committed to a safe, phased reopening process," Walsh said. "That includes helping our small businesses open safely and successfully, and we've been working wherever we can to remove barriers and provide new opportunities. The restaurant industry has been incredibly impacted by this global pandemic, and we've made helping the small businesses that make our neighborhoods and city so special a priority during this time."

Among the new outdoor dining spaces moving forward this week are Luna's in East Boston and M&M Barbeque in Dorchester. The city's Licensing Board is still working with about 300 other establishments that have applied for temporary extensions of their outdoor space, including Dudley Cafe in Roxbury, Tawakal Halal Cafe in East Boston and Blue Nile Restaurant in Jamaica Plain.

The Licensing Board is actively issuing approvals for temporary extensions on private and public property, and the city said applications will continue to be reviewed and approved on a rolling basis.

Walsh said that restaurants that have applied for and received approval will be allowed to begin outdoor service on their property or in the public parking spaces outside their establishment immediately. They will be allowed to remain open until 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends.

Outdoor restaurant tables must be a minimum of six feet apart, and tables can't seat more than six people. Workers must wear masks, and patrons must weaer masks until they are seated at their tables.

Walsh said the city is waiving fees for the approved use of outdoor space for this program on both public and private property, on a temporary basis.

Applications and guidance for the city's new outdoor dining effort can be found at boston.gov.