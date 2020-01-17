Local
Aeronaut

Boston-Area Brewery Sues One of Its Founders

Aeronaut Brewing Co. filed a lawsuit against founder Benjamin Holmes this week.

By Abby Vervaeke

By Abby Vervaeke

Pint-Beer-Crop-82183106
Getty Images

A mutual love of beer might not be enough for the three MIT graduates that founded a Brewery in Somerville in 2013. Aeronaut Brewing Company filed a lawsuit Wednesday for copyright infringement against one of its founders, Benjamin Holmes.

In December 2019, Aeronaut said they learned that Holmes founded Fermentation Arts Brasserie “FAB”, a competing brewery in Somerville. According to court documents obtained by Universal Hub, Holmes was using Aeronaut resources, branding and trade secrets at his new venture.

In December 2019, Holmes and Aeronaut entered a buyout agreement that stated Holmes would resign as an Aeronaut manager on Jan. 1. According to a counter-motion filed by Holmes on Jan. 15, the agreement permits Holmes to operate a competing business. Holmes founded FAB in May 2018 under the name Flight LLC and changed the name to FAB in June 2018. Ronn Friedlander and Daniel Rassi, the two other Aeronaut founders, had no knowledge of FAB at this time.

Local

Shannon Liss-Riordan 25 mins ago

Liss-Riordan Ends Campaign for US Senate

Malden 2 hours ago

Malden Police Searching for Missing Teenage Girl

Friedlander, Rassi and Holmes founded Aeronaut in 2013 in hopes of combining their shared love of beer and science. When Aeronaut opened in 2014, it was Somerville's first craft brewery in over a century.

This article tagged under:

AeronautSomerville
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us