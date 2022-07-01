Boston Area Fourth of July Events Begin in Searing Heat Friday

There are so many things to do this weekend to celebrate Independence Day in the Boston area, but the weekend kicks off with temperatures soaring into the 90s Friday.

At Christopher Columbus Park, there will be a concert and fireworks display Friday evening as a part of Boston Harborfest. The Fourth of July Festival celebrating Boston's harbor and history kicks off Friday with events at Downtown Crossing, including the turn-around sail of the USS Constitution.

Meanwhile, Friday night and Saturday is Boston JerkFest, with incredible Caribbean food at the Harvard Athletic Complex. And of course, the crown jewel of Boston’s Fourth of July celebrations is the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on Monday at the Esplanade.

Thursday was expected to be one of the busiest travel days on the road for the Fourth of July weekend. Triple A Northeast predicts drivers in the Boston area could experience up to 3x the usual traffic on some roadways both Thursday and Friday.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But the weather is going to be hot with temperatures in the 90’s Friday, and the weekend in the 80’s and humid. The NBC10 Boston weather team issued a First Alert Friday for the searing temperatures.

For those attending any of these outdoor events, experts say to want to watch for signs of heat stroke. If you’re not sweating, you have dry, hot, red skin, pinpoint pupils, dizziness or a headache, vomiting or fainting, you should seek medical care.

Click here for a full list of where to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July.