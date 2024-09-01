Boston-area hotel workers go on strike

Thousands of hotel workers in Boston are striking this weekend, as their existing contracts expired at midnight and there's been no sign of any new negotiations during one of the busiest weekends for the hospitality industry in the city.

The Hilton Boston Park Plaza is one of 35 area hotels that is affected. One longtime Hilton employee tells NBC10 Boston that the strike is inevitable.

In the final hours leading up to a possible strike, hotel workers represented by Unite Here Local 26 were preparing signs for the picket line and leaving with them in hand.

"I held onto hope until the last minute," Susie Cuelho said. "They haven’t contacted us."

Cuelho is ready to strike along with more than 4,500 area hotel workers in Boston and Cambridge alone. She's been an operator at the Boston Logan Airport Hilton for 21 years but says this is more than a job.

"When my mom immigrated into this country, she worked there as a housekeeper. She was pregnant with me while working at the hotel and I'm the Hilton baby, and this really breaks my heart," she said through tears.

Cuelho says hotel workers were left with no choice but to take action. The union overwhelmingly voted to strike three weeks ago if they couldn't come to an agreement with hotel management by the end of the night on Aug. 31.

Three weeks ago, the union voted overwhelmingly to strike if they couldn't come to an agreement, The deadline is at midnight.

Unite Here Local 26 says many hotel workers struggle to make ends meet and have to work multiple jobs to support their families.

The union president told NBC10 Boston that they have been in contract negotiations since April.

Almost all service staff are taking to the picket line at the Hilton Boston Park Plaza, Hilton Boston Logan, Fairmont Copley and Hampton Inn Seaport.

Workers in Connecticut are sending the same message at the Hyatt Regency in Greenwich as part of a nationwide effort for workers to demand higher wages, increase pensions, protect medical insurance, enhanced jobs protections and to be compensated for COVID-era staffing cuts.

This would be the first regionwide hotel strike in local history -- one that would be detrimental to the tourism industry. Of course, the timing is especially poor during this holiday weekend in the city.

But Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has let them know they have the city's full support: "That is what a vote to strike means. It tells the world that you know who you are and you know what your work is worth."