Dorchester armed robbery, standoff suspects identified

The three suspects in the armed robbery that escalated into an hours-long standoff in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood were identified Friday.



Hendrick Davis, Eric Hines and James Mendes were arrested Thursday night in connection with the incident, Boston police said.

The incident, which lasted about five hours, began at a barbershop on Blue Hill Avenue and ended at a home on Adams Street.

Officers were still seen Friday morning on Adams Street, where yellow tape remains around the home, as the investigation continues.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Officers received a call around 4 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery in progress at a Edwards Barbershop, police said. Multiple people, including the owner, were robbed at gunpoint.

As detectives began investigating, they learned the suspects' vehicle was in the area and that they had fled to the house on Adams Street, according to police.

Soon after, SWAT teams and negotiators arrived and helped removed two of the three people without incident. The third stayed inside the home but not for long. The SWAT team barged inside and arrested the suspect.

"I've seen a lot probably a couple swat teams but nothing like that," said Zyon Charles, witness. "It was a lot to take in — something I'm not going to forget."

No injuries were reported.

During the booking process, police said, officers found two plastic bags of a brown rock substance and five plastic bags of hard rock substance.

The bags were believed to be drugs and were packaged in separate plastic bags, according to police.

Davis, 41 of Brockton, was charged with larceny of a firearm, armed robbery, carry a firearm without a license, possession with intent to distribute Class A, possession with intent to distribute Class B and breaking and entering daytime for felony.

Hines, 32 of Roslindale, was charged with larceny of a firearm, armed robbery, carry a firearm without a license, breaking and entering daytime for felony and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Mendes, 32 of Randolph, faces six different charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

All three suspects are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court Friday.