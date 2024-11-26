BAA offering payments to athletes adversely impacted by doping

The Boston Athletic Association is looking to identify - and pay back - athletes who were knocked down in the rankings by others who were later disqualified for doping.

The organization is seeking out athletes who moved up the ranks after doping disqualifications so they can be paid out prize money they would have won. The effort dates back to 1986, when the BAA first began offering money as a prize.

“While the multi-step process to reclaim and redistribute prize money has been complex and time consuming for all involved, we have worked – and continue to work—diligently towards a resolution that supports clean athletes while still holding all athletes accountable,” said Jack Fleming, President and CEO of the B.A.A. “Athletes will receive the prize money they rightfully earned at our races with these payments.”

The BAA is actively searching for affected athletes and is contacting them. If you think this applies to you, you can also apply for one of these voluntary payments at this link. Payments will make up any difference between the athlete's original ranking and final result taking into account the doping disqualifications.

If an athlete has ever been sanctioned for anti-doping offenses, they are not eligible for the program.

Payments are set to begin in January 2025. Any impacted athlete who has not received word from the BAA by the end of this year can email them at voluntarypayments@baa.org.

The BAA is a nonprofit that manages multiple events, including the Boston Marathon.