Boston Athletic Association's Grilk Stepping Down as CEO

The 2022 Boston Marathon will be the final one with Thomas S. Grilk as the Boston Athletic Association’s president and chief executive officer.

The B.A.A., which manages the world’s oldest annual marathon, said in a statement Wednesday that Grilk, 74, will be stepping down from his posts on April 30 and making a planned transition into a senior advisor role after more than 11 years leading the non-profit. He has been connected to the organization for more than 40 years.

Chief operating officer Jack Fleming will serve as acting CEO, effective May 1. The B.A.A.’s Board of Governors will initiate a search for a new CEO.

“It has been an enormous and gratifying privilege to lead the B.A.A. and to serve with a magnificent group of colleagues who have been instrumental in the organization’s development and growth,” Grilk in the statement.

B.A.A. Board of Governors chair Michael O’Leary said Grilk was instrumental in helping the Boston Marathon be included as a founding member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, which also includes the Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York marathons.

Since Grilk became CEO in 2011, the Boston Marathon’s official charity program and John Hancock’s non-profit program surpassed the $400 million mark, a growth of more than $300 million during his tenure. According to the B.A.A., the Boston Marathon has generated an estimated economic impact of more than $200 million for the greater Boston economy annually.