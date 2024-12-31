Boston

Crashed FedEx truck found unoccupied at Back Bay intersection, Boston police say

Police said they had no reports of the truck being stolen and were investigating what happened

By Asher Klein

The intersection of Beacon and Berkley streets in Boston's Back Bay on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A FedEx truck was found crashed into a bike lane barrier in Boston's Back Bay Tuesday and apparently abandoned, police said.

The truck was unoccupied when police arrived at the scene, on Beacon Street at Berkley Street, about 12:10 p.m., Boston police said The intersection is a block from Boston Common, by an entrance to Storrow Drive.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash. Police said they had no reports of the truck being stolen and were investigating what happened.

The truck has been towed.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to FedEx for more information on what happened.

More Boston news

First Night Boston 9 hours ago

First Night Boston 2025: Watch the festivities live starting at 7:30 p.m.

Boston 3 hours ago

Two charged with murder in deadly Dorchester shooting

Music & Musicians 4 hours ago

From Shakira to Post Malone, these are Boston's biggest concerts in 2025

This article tagged under:

BostonBack Bay
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us