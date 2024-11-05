As ballots run low in several Boston precincts, police rush in extras

The City of Boston has had to rush ballots to several polling places Tuesday amid "strong turnout," officials said.

Boston police were delivering extra ballots to two wards on Election Night after the precincts reported they were running low, according to the office of the Massachusetts secretary of state. They said Wards 18 and 20, in West Roxbury and Hyde Park, were in need of more ballots.

The city later shared a statement noting the shortages — and police help replenishing the stocks — at several polling locations. Read their statement here:

With strong turnout across Boston this Election Day, several polling locations across the city have experienced ballot shortages during the evening voting rush. The Elections Department has been working urgently to remedy this through coordinating delivery of additional ballots to precincts with the help of Boston Police and contacting all polling locations to anticipate and prevent further ballot shortages. We apologize for any inconvenience or confusion, and are grateful for the diligent efforts of poll workers throughout the city to ensure that every voter can exercise their right to vote. Any voter in line by 8:00 p.m. at their polling location will be able to vote, and polling places will remain open to guarantee this access.

While Kamala Harris is expected to easily win Massachusetts' electoral votes over Donald Trump, the commonwealth has five ballot questions that may be closely contested.

There are five questions on the ballot for Massachusetts voters, including whether or not to give union rights to drivers for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft.