Raging fire rips through bar in Roxbury

A raging fire ripped through a bar in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred around midnight at 134 Smith Street, the Boston Fire Department said. That's the address of The Squealing Pig.

Video of the scene shows heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the building.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the flames. The inside of the business was completely charred.

"I heard glass breaking," said Jack Sharkey, who reported the fire. "At first, I thought it was someone breaking into a car, and I looked out and the restaurant across the street had all its windows shattered."

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.