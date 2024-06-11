Southie still has the Boston area's cleanest beaches, report card says

Southie beaches were again the cleanest ones along the Boston area's coast last year, unaffected as overall water quality took a dip, according to the latest analysis from a local harbor advocacy group.

Three South Boston beaches — Pleasure Bay, City Point and M Street — had 100% water quality last year, according to Save the Harbor/Save the Bay's 2023 Water Quality Report Card, which was released Monday.

The overall water quality safety rating was 85%, down 8% from 2022. The worst water quality in 2023 was found at King's Beach in Lynn and Swampscott, at 55%, followed by Dorchester's Tenean (73%) and Malibu (76%) beaches.

The report card connects the decrease in water quality with 2023 being the rainiest summer in the Boston area since 1955. Heavy rain leads to run-off, which can cause bacterial blooms. Still, despite the frequent storms, the water quality at nine beaches was over 88% last year, organizers noted.

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to restore the Boston Harbor, announced the latest report card for the beaches from Lynn to Hull at a news event Monday in Revere that celebrated the ongoing success of the Boston Harbor cleanup.

“We do have the cleanest urban beaches in the country in this region,” said Chris Mancini, the executive director of Save the Harbor/Save the Bay. “What we want people to take from this report card is the confidence to go out and use this beach.”

The nonprofit successfully advocated for the cleanup, which they credit for the clean waters today. But speakers still raised concerns about the ongoing threat of climate change on Massachusetts waters.

“This heritage, these public lands are never guaranteed... Tools like this report card mobilize action," said Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass. “Are we going to protect our beaches against climate change or are we going to let progress slip away?”