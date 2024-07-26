Boston biotech firm lays off 25% of its staff, cuts CEOs salary

Cue Biopharma Inc. has laid off employees as it focuses resources on its autoimmune programs.
The Boston biotech said Thursday afternoon that it had reduced its staff by about 25%, impacting research, development and general and administrative roles. These cuts and the company’s other “operational efficiencies” are expected to extend its runway into mid-2025.
