Boston Bomber’s Lawyers to Argue in Federal Court for New Trial

Attorneys for convicted Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, will appear before a federal judge on Thursday to plead for a new trial for their client and have his death sentence overturned.

Oral arguments are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Moakley Federal Courthouse, where Tsarnaev’s lawyers will argue that their client’s rights to a fair trial were violated.

The defendant’s lawyers argue that it was impossible to get a fair jury in Boston because they say the region was traumatized by the attack and were familiar with the broad details. Prosecutors, however, say an impartial jury was carefully selected for his trial.

Tsarnaev, who was convicted of carrying out the deadly April 15, 2013 attack along with his brother, is currently on death row in Colorado. He is not expected to appear in court on Thursday.

More than 260 people were injured and three people died when Tsarnaev and his brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, planted the explosions at the marathon finish line.