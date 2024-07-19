‘Hands off the Mullet': Boston boy hopes his hair makes him a champion

A South Boston 7-year-old with luscious locks of hair has high hopes to bring another championship title to his city.

Brody Byrne is Boston's only representative at the USA Mullet Championships, where he's raising funds to provide homes for wounded veterans through Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.

Brodie's been eyeing this showdown for a very long time — after a barber accidentally trimmed his hair too short, he failed to meet the requirements for earlier mullet competitions.

"They cut four inches off," he said, and it made him feel "sad."

NBC10 Boston Brodie Byrne shows his Boston pride.

But now he's back and better than ever, and has confirmed that the mullet is here to stay. As he wrote in his voting profile, "Now when I get my hair done, I tell them hands off the Mullet."

Brodie is competing in the "Mid Mullets" division of kids 5-7 years old. Voting in round 1 was closed as of Friday afternoon, but on Monday, the top 100 mullets across all kids contests will move on to the second round of voting. The next round of competitors, and the links to vote for them, will be posted on the USA Mullet Championships website.

"Let’s push him through and make this kid a champion," Brodie's dad said.

He's proud to be a "staple" in his community and hopes to bring them back the 2024 Kids Mullet Champion title.