Person Stabbed on MBTA Bus in Boston, Suspect in Custody

A large police presence was seen around the bus on Blue Hill Avenue near Seaver Street

By Asher Klein

An MBTA bus surrounded by police in Boston
A person was stabbed on an MBTA bus in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Thursday, transit police said. A suspect is in custody.

The victim is expected to survive the incident, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

A large police presence was seen around the bus on Blue Hill Avenue near Seaver Street. Aerial footage showed police cruisers around a bus.

Boston police said they were assisting MBTA Transit Police for a report of a stabbing on a bus.

MBTA police didn't provide more information, including what they suspect took place in the stabbing.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

