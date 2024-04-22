Boston campuses join Columbia University in Gaza war protests

College students across Boston are standing in solidarity with Columbia University students. They're calling on administrators from Emerson College, MIT and Tufts University to take action in the Israel-Hamas war.

A large group of students were gathered Monday in an encampment that blocked Boylston Place alley on Emerson's campus. They're part of the non-affiliated student organization "Students for Justice in Palestine."

Boston police were also on site, but they say there have been no arrests at this time.

There were also student encampments at MIT and Tufts as well. These protests began at 7 p.m. Sunday and continued throughout the night.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

These students say this is an act of solidarity with 100 pro-Palestinian protestors arrested at Columbia University in New York last week.

These students say they want their school to support all voices, including marginalized ones like theirs.

"We're asking for the school to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, we're asking the school to disclose all financial ties to Zionist organizations and to divest from those organizations and we're asking the school to condemn the arrests at Columbia last week," said Owen Buxton, Emerson student.

"Because it's an ongoing occupation and we will be continuing to hold down this territory. We have folks coming in and out, but this has taken hundreds of people to put together," said Dylan Young, Emerson student.

Police and college officials continue to monitor these encampments and are working to ensure a safe passage through the alley. However, these students say they'll be out until their demands are met.