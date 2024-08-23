Growing security concerns ahead of Boston's Caribbean Carnival

Boston's Caribbean Carnival is set to kick off Saturday, but community members are drawing attention to growing safety concerns for the celebration.

They say security efforts should be stepped up for this year's event.

Boston police say it's "all hands-on deck" for the Caribbean Carnival this weekend. However, the police union said this week that there aren't enough officers to cover both citywide patrols and large-scale events.

As a result, there are concerns being raised about safety, especially after last year where eight people were shot near the parade route of the Caribbean Carnival.

Add to that, the fears following last week's shooting in Franklin Park as the Dominican Festival was wrapping up. That left five people injured.

NBC10 Boston spoke with City Councilor Julia Mejia earlier this week, who said community members need to be brought into the conversation to help police prevent the violence.

But Mejia also said education is key, and we need to stop assuming these community celebrations will turn violent.

"So that narrative around this being specifically because it’s the Caribbean Festival or the Dominican Festival…what it does is it creates this narrative about people of color, that we can't have good things because we don't know how to act," said Mejia.

Mejia said one way the community needs to be part of the solution — is to step up and say something when violence does happen.