As Boston gets excited for NBA Finals, city holding ‘pep' conference

Former Celtics star Cedric Maxwell was expected to be a part of the event at TD Garden

By Asher Klein

This file photo shows Boston Celtics mascot Lucky waving a giant Celtics flag at TD Garden.
Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

With days to go before the Boston Celtics' second NBA Finals in three years, local leaders are holding what they're calling a "pep" conference to share how the city is getting ready.

The C's will host the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden for Game 1 of the finals on Thursday. On Tuesday afternoon at the arena, Gov. Maura Healey, Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, Celtics co-owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca and former Celtics star Cedric Maxwell, now a team radio analyst, were set to hold a news conference on public safety and other preparations.

The "pep" conference will be livestreamed on this page.

They had good news to cheer about — early Tuesday, it was reported that Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis will be ready to return from injury in time for the series to start.

