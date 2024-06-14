Boston prepares for huge crowds for Game 4 of NBA Finals

The Hub is revving up for a party Friday night.

We not only have another party inside the TD Garden for Game 4, but Boston police have barricades staged around the city, as they get prepared for a potential impromptu party spilling out onto the streets if the Celtics win Banner 18 Friday night.

Luckily, we've had a few of these championship wins before — both with our team playing at home and away. So, the city knows where to anticipate the crowds and how to manage them, so people can hopefully celebrate – or sulk – safely.

Canal Street in front of TD Garden will also be blocked off to vehicular traffic once again, to allow bars and restaurants to extend their capacity.

Mayor Michelle Wu has called it the Finals Hub and the Hoop Bus will be back on Canal for Game 4.

We also have the second round of the away game Garden Party that's sure to be even more electric than it was Wednesday night, when more than 15,000 fans got dressed up in green and gathered inside the Garden to watch the game on the jumbotron with Celtics dancers, games, concessions and more.

One other change is the Red Sox-Yankees game that was originally set for 7:10 p.m. has been pushed up to 6:30 p.m., so hopefully that game will be wrapped up early enough that those fans will be able to go somewhere to watch the Celtics-Mavericks game at 8:30 p.m.